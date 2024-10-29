What do you get when you mix Dave Bautista, Channing Tatum, Cate Blanchett, and a whole host of other big names? A 1950s biker film where the bikers are actually alien invaders

Dave Bautista has just joined a film about a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s biker gang, and he's only the tip of the A-list cast.

You probably don't know David and Nathan Zellner, but with the huge cast attached to their next film Apha Gang, you probably will soon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guardians of the Galaxy and Knock at the Cabin actor Dave Bautista has joined the project, and there's a long list of other names joining him for it, including Channing Tatum (Deadpool & Wolverine), Cate Blanchett (Lord of the Rings), Steven Yeun (Invincible), Zoe Kravitz (The Batman), Lea Sydoux (Death Stranding), and Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road). That's a whole lot of star power in one film, and it's being packed into a pretty fun sounding concept.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alpha Gang is set "in a heightened reality" and follows some alien invaders coming to earth in the 1950s, disguising themselves as a leather-clad biker gang as they set out to conquer the planet. That all starts to unravel when the aliens learn about a fickle thing us humans like to call emotions, and Blanchett is apparently set to star as Alpha One, the alien group's leader.

While you probably haven't heard of the Zellner brothers before, there's a chance you've heard of their work before - they're probably best known for the 2014 movie Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter, a film based on an urban legend about a Japanese woman that believed Fargo was a true story like it says it is, and goes in search of the ransom money buried in it. This year they also released Sasquatch Sunset, an equally quirky film starring Keough alongside Jesse Eisenberg, who portray a sasquatch family over a period of one year. You can tell that 'generally weird' is the brothers' vibe.

Alpha Gang is soon to be shopped around at next week's American Film Market, and there's a lot of buzz about it, so you can probably expect A24 to pick it up and pretend it's theirs soon enough.