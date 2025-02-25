Elden Ring's uber-popular seamless co-op mod now has a Dark Souls 3 version, in case those Nightreign network tests haven't been enough to tide you over til release

Ahead of Elden Ring Nightreign giving you a chance to battle through some bosses with friends in a few months' time, the uber popular mod that brought that kind of multiplayer to the original Elden Ring has given birth to a sibling. The previously teased Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op is now a thing.

Yep, the modder behind ER's most well-known multiplayer mod - has given you something other than network tests to keep you occupied until Nightreign hits shelves in May. Think of it as the sweaty FromSoft goblin version of one of those nice community initiatives to keep troubled teenagers off the streets, and stop them from using a lighter and the contents of bins to try and set up sites of grace in the local park.

As you'd expect given its name, 'Seamless Co-op (Dark Souls III)' basically does the same thing as its creator Yui's best-known Elden Ring work - that game's seamless co-op mod.

"Simply put, the mod allows you to play with friends throughout the entirety of the game with no restrictions," DS3SC's description reads, "With this, it's theoretically possible to play the game from the tutorial up to the final boss completely in one co-op session." It allows you to play with up to five other players in the open world, with things like bonfires and fog gates messed with to ensure the party's experiencing things pretty much together in a continuous run.

Yui, the creator of the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod, has just released their Dark Souls 3 Seamless Co-op mod! Check it out here: https://t.co/boi0raqYGb pic.twitter.com/fAmPsjq9cw — Oroboro (@Oroboro) February 24, 2025

You can get a peek at the mod in action via the clip in the tweet by FromSoft YouTuber Oroboro above.

You can get a peek at the mod in action via the clip in the tweet by FromSoft YouTuber Oroboro above. "The mod is currently in an alpha state, so you are very likely to experience bugs," Yui warns, "If you do, please report them to me in as much detail as possible and I'll work to fix them for future versions."

As with Elden Ring seamless, the DS3 version comes with a quality-of-life tweak in the form of "a streamlined connection system" which "means that co-operators can join the host from anywhere in the world". It's also been balanced it bit to help ensure it's not just an easy mode, such as dying during a boss battle temporarily putting you into spectator limbo until the fight's done, not being able to use bonfires without pulling your comrades for any boss rooms they're in, and the ability to "customise scaling to your preference".

Invasions are also still very much possible if you enable them, so you can add a bit of PvP spice into the brew too.

So, there you go, another thing to help settle your FromSofty urges before this year's new FromSoft game arrives in full.