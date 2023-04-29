Witcher and Frostpunk devs' dark fantasy city-building strategy game Gord set for summer release

A new gameplay trailer and release window have been provided for the city-building strategy game Gord.

Covenant, a new Polish game studio founded by ex-CD Projekt Red and Frostpunk developers, announced the dark-fantasy game back in 2021.

To survive, you must build, but to prevail, you must conquer the darkness beyond the gates.

In the game, you will lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture into forbidden lands in a Slavic lore-rich, dark fantasy strategy campaign.

You will need to build a humble settlement to survive and eventually turn it into a formidable fortress, all while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods.

The game features a large number of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and battle deadly foes. During gameplay, you can unlock incantations with a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor. Each incantation features custom animations and potentially gruesome results.

If you want more of a challenge, you can create custom scenarios with procedurally generated levels. You can customize your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather.

One cool feature of the game is a sanity system which seems inspired by games like Darkest Dungeon. This gauges how well your settlers are doing mentally, so do everything possible to keep your people sane, or things will go awry. This includes keeping an eye on illnesses or hunger, and even the death of kin can possibly have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being.

Gord not only sounds fun but right up our wheelhouse. It's been on our radar for a while, and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

Originally set to release in 2022, Gord is slated for a summer release on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Xbox Series X/S.