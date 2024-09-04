If you're expecting Daredevil: Born Again to be an easy watch, don't, because the Disney Plus series will feature 'some of the most brutal action' the MCU has ever had

The original Netflix version of Daredevil had plenty of violence, but it sounds like Marvel is upping the ante for the upcoming Disney Plus series.

A big point of appeal of Netflix's Daredevil was the action and violence, in particular because it was attempting to be a lot more grounded than most of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was offering at the time. Marvel Studios was trying to appeal to a broader audience, so Daredevil and the other Netflix Marvel shows tried to be their edgier cousin. But speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios tried to make it clear that Daredevil: Born Again will be quite a "brutal" watch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn't a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there's a lot of visceral action, to say the least," Winderbaum said. This apparently came as a larger conversation in relation to the next upcoming MCU Disney Plus series, Agatha All Along, in the context of horror in the cinematic universe.

"I think that it goes back to the filmmaker's intent," Winderbaum explained. "The horror on screen in Agatha is going to be different than the horror on screen in Marvel Zombies, is going to be different than the horror on screen in Blade. It was different than the horror on screen in Moon Knight. It really depends on the vision of the filmmaker on what horror cues you're pulling from. And that's not just unique to horror. It's unique to any genre we're playing with. Obviously, there's many different ways to tell a story."

Winderbaum also briefly touched on the currently in-development Nova series, and the inspirations it's drawing from in a separate interview earlier this week.