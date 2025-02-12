"I was willing to lose a job over this one" Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner on bringing back two beloved Netflix characters as part of its creative rework

The upcoming Daredevil series almost didn't feature beloved Netflix characters Karen and Foggy, but Born Again's showrunner was dead set on including them.

Daredevil was obviously quite infamously creatively overhauled back in 2023, in part because of some wider changes in how Marvel was handling TV shows, but also because it sounds like it just wasn't working. A little while later, Dario Scardapane joined the show, having previously served as a writer and executive producer on Netflix's Punisher series, and as it turns out, a big part of getting Born Again back on track was by bringing Matt Murdock's closest friends Karen and Foggy back into the fold. "That was actually one of the first things I said to the bosses," Scardapane said in an interview with Empire.

"You can’t do this show without Karen and Foggy. They’re Matt’s family. They’re the heart of his world. You can’t take them out without explaining why, and if that explanation doesn’t ring true, don’t take them out." Part of their addition was to almost make it more of a continuation of the Netflix series, as opposed to technically featuring a new Daredevil entirely. "It was much less the world we knew, and more trying to blaze a new trail, but in doing so, they’d forgotten some things that really were necessary to the engine of the story."

In fact, Scardapane wouldn't have joined the series at all if the pair of characters weren't allowed to be in it, especially considering that the Netflix series ended with the three of them wanting to turn their form from Nelson & Murdock to Nelson, Murdock & Page. "I was willing to lose a job over this one. Because Season 3 of the Netflix show ended with a dream, with the names on that napkin. If you don’t pay that off, you’re not giving your characters context. You can’t ignore that dream."

Whether Scardapane will be able to capture the same magic that hit for a lot of people all those years ago, we won't know until the show is out (though you can probably be confident in it being pretty violent). Luckily, you don't have to wait all that long, as it premieres on Disney Plus March 5.