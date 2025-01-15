After years of waiting, the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again looks to lower the MCU's stakes and up its age rating

It's been a long time coming, but the first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again is here, and it's probably not one for the squeamish amongst you.

After the original Netflix Daredevil ended back in 2018, along with the rest of the streamer's Marvel shows, it seemed like we'd never see Charlie Cox's incarnation of the character again. That changed when he made a cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, making him an official part of the MCU's canon, later making another appearance in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That same year it had been announced that a new Daredevil series was on the way, but it got a major delay after a creative rehaul in 2023, and now, a year after filming restarted, the first trailer is finally here. How is it, you might be wondering? Well, it looks alright!

Matt Murdock has seemingly hung up his horns, and Kingpin is now mayor of New York, so quite a bit will be different from the last time Daredevil was running. The trailer itself doesn't really give all that much away, it seems much lower stakes than your typical MCU movie or show, but one thing is certainly clear: it's not skimping out on the violence. That won't be for everyone, obviously, but the more grounded, brutal approach is what helped it stand out from the ever-so-slightly campier movies that were coming out at the time, and is something fans hoped would be returning for the new show. Return it has, with last year's Deadpool & Wolverine passing the baton onto Daredevil to pick up that R-rated approach.

The question still stands if it'll be any good, it can't exactly rely on just being violent and moody, and with such a massive creative overhaul at its back, you can't help but wonder if Marvel managed to pull something coherent together. You don't have too long to wait to find out, at least, as the series is due out March 4, less than two months away.