Uh oh, be careful anime fans, multiple episodes of anticipated series like Dandadan and Ranma 1/2 just got leaked online

Those of you hoping to go into anime like Dandadan without seeing any spoilers need to be careful, as the first few episodes have been leaked.

With Jujutsu Kaisen fans waiting on news for season 3, and Chainsaw Man fans holding out for anything about the upcoming movie, there's a bit of a shonen hole to be filled in the world of anime. Dandadan, a manga created by a former assistant of Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto, is currently set to receive an anime this coming October, with the first three episodes planned to have their English dub premiere at Anime NYC this coming August 24. Except the first couple of episodes of Dandadan have appeared to have been leaked online, as confirmed by Anime News Network.

Leaks do happen from time to time, but rarely do they happen so far in advance with something like anime - though obviously in Dandadan's case, the first three episodes are in a finished enough state to be screened, so that's likely why the leaks have been able to take place. Dandadan isn't the only anime to receive leaks though, as the newly announced Ranma 1/2 remake from Jujutsu Kaisen animation studio Mappa has also had its first, third, and fourth episodes leaked online. Both series are planned to stream on Netflix, though that isn't necessarily the reason as to why they have been leaked, as the anime movie Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa has also been posted online.

This movie adaptation of Mononoke, originally a TV series and spin-off of Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales, was released in Japanese theatres last month, but as of right now there's now international release announced for the film.

Essentially, if you still want to check out any of these anime spoiler-free, you best be careful as you doom scroll through Twitter or TikTok, because boy howdy do people just not care about tagging spoilers anymore these days.