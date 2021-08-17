Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 introduces a working minimap, finally

CD Projekt Red is pushing out another new patch for Cyberpunk 2077, and this time the studio has fixed the game's long-broken minimap.

It's been eight long months since Cyberpunk 2077 launched, and in that time we've seen the developer make some fairly significant changes to the game via a series of staggered updates.

The latest, which brings the game up to version 1.3, overhauls the minimap and makes it actually useful as a navigational tool (which modders achieved within a few weeks of release).

As per an update on the developer's site and the video embedded below, the new minimap will allow you to zoom out a little more, making your trips around Night City that little bit easier and clearer to understand.

If you want to know more about the update, you'll be pleased to know that CD Projekt Red is planning to show off more from Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 in a livestream on its Twitch channel. This will take place today (August 17) at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

The livestream will introduce more content for the game, too. As per a statement, CDPR plans to show off “some new and exciting changes to Cyberpunk 2077 which are coming with patch 1.3, as well as the very first DLCs for the game”.

Though we've heard the company say that Cyberpunk 2077’s performance is at "a satisfying level", it seems the developer is eager to keep issuing updates for the game to improve its performance, stability, and overall experience.

After the game's troubled launch, we learned that the real cost of Cyberpunk 2077's extended refund scheme was $51 million, not $2.2 million, and there was a huge class-action lawsuit leveled at the company as a result of the disastrous launch, too.

Here's hoping the DLC can win back at least a bit of player trust.