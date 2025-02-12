Crysis 4 put "on hold", as Crytek says it "determined that layoffs are inevitable to move forward" and parts with roughly 15% of staff

Crysis 4 has been put "on hold", developer Crytek has announced, as it becomes the latest in the ever-growing line of games companies to push the big layoffs button. It's let go an estimated 15% of its 400 staff, meaning in the region of 60 people are affected.

The studio revealed this via a statement posted to social media, in which it writes that it "determined layoffs that layoffs are inevitable to move forward", and remains committed to Hunt: Showdown.

"Like so many of our peers, we aren't immune to the complex, unfavourable market dynamics that have hit our industry these past several years," this statement reads, "It pains us greatly to share today that we must lay off an estimated 15 percent of our around 400 employees.

"The layoffs affect development teams and shared services. This has not been an easy decision to make, as we deeply appreciate the hard work of our talented teams. After putting the development of the next Crysis game on hold in Q3 2024, we have been trying to shift developers over to Hunt: Showdown 1896.

"While Hunt: Showdown 1896 is still growing, Crytek cannot continue as before and remain financially sustainable. Even after ongoing efforts to reduce costs and cut operating expenses, we have determined that layoffs are inevitable to move forward. Crytek will offer affected employees severance packages and career assistance services."

"We firmly believe in the future of Crytek. With Hunt: Showdown 1896, we have a very strong gaming service and remain fully committed to its operation," in concluded, "We will continue to expand and evolve Hunt: Showdown 1896 with great content and drive our strategy for our engine CRYENGINE."

Crysis 4 was first announced with a teaser back in 2022, but updates on it have been pretty nonexistent since that point. It'll be coming - assuming it still eventually does - over a decade after the series' last entry. Meanwhile, Hunt: Showdown got its 1896 update last year and was recently home to an event starring Post Malone.