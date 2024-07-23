Attention, anime and sports fans: Crunchyroll has a whole bunch of shows for you to watch for free to celebrate the Olympics

Sports lovers, anime lovers, the intersection of the two, I've got great news for you: there's a whole bunch of anime you can watch for free on Crunchyroll right now.

If you didn't know, the Olympics are coming up this week, with the event kicking off Friday, July 26. As always, there'll be a whole lot of sports with people competing at the highest of levels for those coveted round discs of metal (and the glory, I guess). But, the thing is, you might not care about every single category that's going to be shown off over the course of the two-week-long event, so how are you going to kill time in between each event? Well, if you're an anime fan, Crunchyroll has you covered. "In celebration of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Crunchyroll has made a number of sports anime available to stream for free, with adverts, until 15th August," the streaming service shared in a press release.

There are some pretty good picks too: everyone's favourite current football anime Blue Lock will be available for one, as well as the ever incredible volleyball series Haikyu!! Those that love a bit of silliness and/ or Tony Hawk will also be happy to hear that SK8 the Infinity is also included on the selection of free anime too. And if you fancy a bit of a throwback to the 2010s, you could also check out the incredibly influential Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club, the only anime about swimming you could ever possibly need. There's 19 anime on total, and you can check out the full list below:

Backflip!!

Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-

Blue Lock

Free! - Iwatobi Swim CLub

Haikyu!!

Hanebado!

Harukana Receive

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?

Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-

Kuroko's Basketball

number24

Ping Pong the animation

Re-Main

Run with the Wind

SK8 the Infinity

The Prince of Tennis

Tsurune

Wave!! -Let's go surfing!!-

Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

Crunchyroll also recently announced some of its upcoming slate of anime over the next year, which includes some big series like Fire Force, Dr Stone, Apothecary Diaries, and more.