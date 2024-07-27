Creature Commandos' debut teaser trailer gives a strong first look into the James Gunn-led future of the DCU

The first trailer for Creature Commandos is here, and it looks like it will be a pretty good first step into DC's new cinematic universe.

Next year will see the arrival of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's Superman film, which is obviously going to be the first big kickoff for the new DCU. But, it won't really be the actual first project, as that title belongs to Creature Commandos, an animated series again from Gunn, this time focusing on a new group of prisoners that Amanda Waller makes some serious human rights violations against. This new group, dubbed Task Force M, as opposed to the Suicide Squad's Task Force X, is comprised of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Alan Tudy as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot - presumably he's also behind Weasel's animal noises, who he also played in The Suicide Squad.

Viola Davis is also returning to play Amanda Waller from both Suicide Squad films, as well as in Peacemaker and Black Adam, and Steve Agee as John Economos too. The first trailer, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, which you can see above, looks pretty good honestly! That character designs are solid, and it's quite nicely stylised too. Previously, executive producer Dean Lorey described the show as Gunn's "first expression" of the new DCU when it comes to tone, so when it drops on Max in December, you'll get a rough idea of what to expect.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In terms of what you should expect from the show itself plot wise, there's not much to go off of. An official description explains: "Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails…they’re your last, worst option." So, you'll have to wait until the first full trailer arrives to learn more.