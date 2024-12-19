Courteney Cox is officially returning for Scream 7 after months of doubt, locking yet another Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott reunion

With Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera out due to work elsewhere and public support of the people of Gaza respectively, Scream 7 has been reworked into a far safer legacy sequel (again), and now both Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are set to return.

The cast is rapidly filling up ahead of an imminent production start. We've recently learned about Isabel May joining the ensemble as original Scream star Sidney Prescott's daughter as well as Mason Gooding coming back as one of the survivors of the last two movies. Now, after some back and forth between her and the studios (plus waiting for the final script), veteran Courteney Cox is also up for more screaming.

Variety broke the news on December 18, confirming that reporter-writer Gale Weathers was going to face the Ghostface horror once again. After barely surviving Scream VI, you have to wonder whether she'll finally bite the dust like Dewey in the fifth one. Of course, this would mean letting go of yet another member of the OG Woodsboro survivors, and looking at where the franchise is right now, chances of that are, honestly, very low. But I guess we'll see.

Scream 7 also lost director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) after the whole Barrera situation played out. The executives' answer? Bringing in original Scream scribe Kevin Williamson to direct from a script by Scream 5 and 6 co-writer Guy Busick. As you can tell, the 'everyone you love is here' vibes are strong with this one.

While online discourse around the seventh installment in the long-running horror franchise is understandably negative after Barrera's firing, chances are Scream 7 will perform just fine once it hits theaters on February 27, 2026. Scream (2022) earned $137 million worldwide on a $24 million production budget, and Scream VI (2023) upped those numbers with $166 million on the $35 million it cost to produce. If Spyglass and Paramount can keep costs in check and casual audiences remain interested in some slasher-thriller frights, the series will continue to make a profit.

Will you be showing up for the seventh Ghostface killing spree or are you out after the Carpenter sisters wrapped up their two-movie story arc?