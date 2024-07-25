One of Steam's biggest mining and crafting indies is coming to Game Pass soon

If you’re a fan of sandbox mining and crafting games, you’ve likely heard of Core Keeper. You may have even played it since it entered Steam Early Access over two years ago. Either way, the popular cozy spelunking adventure is about to reach a major milestone.

Core Keeper will finally graduate out of Steam Early Access, and it’s going to do so alongside releasing on Xbox and launching on Game Pass.

The Pugstorm-developed Core Keeper will leave Steam Early Access on August 27. This is also the same day it’s going to arrive on the Microsoft Store for PC, as well as Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The game sold over 2 million units since its release in March, 2022. If you’re not among those players, yet, you’ll be happy to know that August 27 is also when it joins the Game Pass line-up for PC, console and cloud.

Core Keeper has a clever mix of crafting, base-building, exploration and combat. It’s been well-received on Steam (Very Positive user reviews) and elsewhere. It has received a number of major updates since that initial launch, and expanded in a few different ways. You can play it solo, but it thrives in co-op with friends - which is perfect for Game Pass.

If any of that sounds up your alley, you can wishlist the game on Steam or keep an eye out on the Game Pass homepage to download it as soon as it launches.