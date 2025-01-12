It might have taken EA a while, but console players can finally sign-up to play the new Skate, if they're lucky enough to get picked, anyway

If you're a console player and you've been desperate to try out the new Skate, there's some good news, and some neutral news.

The good news is that earlier this week, EA finally confirmed that a console playtest is going to take place (thanks, Eurogamer)! It's been a longtime coming, as the game has let PC players test out the game for a little while now, but obviously the Skate series has a long history of being played on console. All you need to do is head to the game's official website, and sign-up to become a Skate Insider. EA explains that Insiders "have the opportunity to playtest early versions of the game and provide feedback throughout development," but it should be noted that signing-up just gives you the "chance" to take part, it's not an outright guarantee you'll get to try it out (that's the neutral news, to be clear - not exactly bad, but not ideal either).

This new iteration of Skate is being tested on PlayStation and Xbox, alongside the tests that have already taken place on PC, but even if you don't end up being an Insider, I wouldn't worry too much. Back in September EA confirmed that the game will be launching into early access sometime in 2025, though as with many announcements these days, when in 2025 that might be, and if that'll even be the case for PlayStation and Xbox (the latter allows for game previews, but Sony is yet to welcome early access launches that much), is still up in the air. I imagine like every other studio in the industry, EA is waiting on that GTA 6 release date.

console playtesting is happening! if you want a chance to playtest skate. and help shape the future of the game be sure to sign up to be a skate. Insider through the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/Kqq5yvyxoW — skate. (@skate) January 9, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Skate, often referred to as Skate 4 despite not technically being Skate 4 (branding!), was shown off back in 2022, and since then EA has steadling been bringing players aboard, drip feeding them information. Hopefully that early access release is around the corner, I could do with some mindless skateboarding set to the most mid pop punk you can imagine.