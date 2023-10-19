Connections hints and definitions for October 20, 2023

Connections is a tough new word association game from the New York Times, where you have to group a selection of 16 words into 4 groups of 4. Some of the words are obscure, some are mundane, but the relationships between them aren’t always obvious.

Sometimes they can have similar meanings, sometimes they are all associated with a famous person or place, while other times they can be added to another word to make a new one.

To find the hidden links between words in Connections, you not only need to sniff out how each one is related, but also discount which words could be placed in multiple categories.

To help you reach a better solution, we’ve put together a few clues on how to group the different words. We’ve also listed the different definitions of each word, since sometimes that can be all the hint you need!

Finally, if you’re really stuck, we’ve listed today’s Connections answers too. Maybe once you’ve got one group the others will slot into place?

Connections definitions for October 20, 2023

Warren: A common last name, where rabbits live, or a maze of streets

A common last name, where rabbits live, or a maze of streets Impossible: Not able to happen or exist or used euphemistically for things that are seemingly impossible

Not able to happen or exist or used euphemistically for things that are seemingly impossible Even: The same in number or value or a level, flat surface

The same in number or value or a level, flat surface Cloud: Condensed water vapor in the air or a collection of data accessed remotely

Condensed water vapor in the air or a collection of data accessed remotely Hive: A natural or man-made structure where bees or ants live

A natural or man-made structure where bees or ants live Good: Positive or morally righteous

Positive or morally righteous Web: A spider’s trap or a series of connections

A spider’s trap or a series of connections Just: The morally correct embodiment of justice

The morally correct embodiment of justice Den: A wild mammal’s home or the spare room in a house

A wild mammal’s home or the spare room in a house Fair: An impartial outcome or a seasonal event with stalls and rides

An impartial outcome or a seasonal event with stalls and rides Lair: An animal’s cave or a criminal’s refuge

An animal’s cave or a criminal’s refuge Nothing: The absence of something

The absence of something Net: A woven fabric for catching something, to claim something, or what’s left over when losses are accounted for

A woven fabric for catching something, to claim something, or what’s left over when losses are accounted for Nest: A home made by a bird, insect or a gorilla, or to put something inside something else

A home made by a bird, insect or a gorilla, or to put something inside something else Equal: The same as in size, quality or number

The same as in size, quality or number Metaverse: A virtual or VR space where users can interact with other people and created apps and structures in within the generated environment

Connections hints for October 20, 2023

Group 1 hint: These words are technologies that facilitate long-range connections - Alternative words: chatroom, MMO, video-conference

These words are technologies that facilitate long-range connections - Alternative words: chatroom, MMO, video-conference Group 2 hint: These words are cosy places for small friends - Alternative words: hutch, sty, kennel

These words are cosy places for small friends - Alternative words: hutch, sty, kennel Group 3 hint: The words in this group are all of egalitarian weight - Alternative words: balanced, equivalent, unbiased

The words in this group are all of egalitarian weight - Alternative words: balanced, equivalent, unbiased Group 4 hint: These words can be placed before the name of a meat dish from a city in Northern Germany to make the names of films, people and expressions - Alternative words: beef, cheese, veggie

Connections answers for October 20, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Virtual Spaces” - Net, Web, Cloud, Metaverse

Group 2 answer: “Animal Homes” - Hive, Nest, Den, Lair

Group 3 answer: “Equitable” - Equal, Fair, Good, Just

Group 4 answer: “___ Burger” - Good, Impossible, Nothing, Warren

How did you do today? Good luck to anyone under the age of 40 or not from the US in getting the reference to Warren Burger, the Former Chief Justice of the United States, who retired before I was born.

Today’s Connections puzzle was particularly tough for words that fit into multiple categories, so well done if you didn’t get hung up on Web and Warren being animal homes.