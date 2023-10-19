Connections hints and definitions for October 20, 2023
Today's Connections puzzle has tons of words that could be in multiple categories
Connections is a tough new word association game from the New York Times, where you have to group a selection of 16 words into 4 groups of 4. Some of the words are obscure, some are mundane, but the relationships between them aren’t always obvious.
Sometimes they can have similar meanings, sometimes they are all associated with a famous person or place, while other times they can be added to another word to make a new one.
To find the hidden links between words in Connections, you not only need to sniff out how each one is related, but also discount which words could be placed in multiple categories.
To help you reach a better solution, we’ve put together a few clues on how to group the different words. We’ve also listed the different definitions of each word, since sometimes that can be all the hint you need!
Finally, if you’re really stuck, we’ve listed today’s Connections answers too. Maybe once you’ve got one group the others will slot into place?
Connections definitions for October 20, 2023
- Warren: A common last name, where rabbits live, or a maze of streets
- Impossible: Not able to happen or exist or used euphemistically for things that are seemingly impossible
- Even: The same in number or value or a level, flat surface
- Cloud: Condensed water vapor in the air or a collection of data accessed remotely
- Hive: A natural or man-made structure where bees or ants live
- Good: Positive or morally righteous
- Web: A spider’s trap or a series of connections
- Just: The morally correct embodiment of justice
- Den: A wild mammal’s home or the spare room in a house
- Fair: An impartial outcome or a seasonal event with stalls and rides
- Lair: An animal’s cave or a criminal’s refuge
- Nothing: The absence of something
- Net: A woven fabric for catching something, to claim something, or what’s left over when losses are accounted for
- Nest: A home made by a bird, insect or a gorilla, or to put something inside something else
- Equal: The same as in size, quality or number
- Metaverse: A virtual or VR space where users can interact with other people and created apps and structures in within the generated environment
Connections hints for October 20, 2023
- Group 1 hint: These words are technologies that facilitate long-range connections - Alternative words: chatroom, MMO, video-conference
- Group 2 hint: These words are cosy places for small friends - Alternative words: hutch, sty, kennel
- Group 3 hint: The words in this group are all of egalitarian weight - Alternative words: balanced, equivalent, unbiased
- Group 4 hint: These words can be placed before the name of a meat dish from a city in Northern Germany to make the names of films, people and expressions - Alternative words: beef, cheese, veggie
Connections answers for October 20, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Virtual Spaces” - Net, Web, Cloud, Metaverse
- Group 2 answer: “Animal Homes” - Hive, Nest, Den, Lair
- Group 3 answer: “Equitable” - Equal, Fair, Good, Just
- Group 4 answer: “___ Burger” - Good, Impossible, Nothing, Warren
How did you do today? Good luck to anyone under the age of 40 or not from the US in getting the reference to Warren Burger, the Former Chief Justice of the United States, who retired before I was born.
Today’s Connections puzzle was particularly tough for words that fit into multiple categories, so well done if you didn’t get hung up on Web and Warren being animal homes.