Remember weird N64 classic Conker's Bad Fur Day? Well, here's Doja Cat dressed up as the sunflower from it for Halloween, because video games

Do you remember Conker's Bad Fur Day? I don't, because it came out in 2001, and I'd only been out of the womb for a few years at that point, but apparently rapper/singer Doja Cat does, as she's decided to make her halloween costume this year the - checks notes - flower with big boobs that helps the squirrel out with some platforming at one point.

Before I show you what this bit of dress-up, which follows the musician having previously donned the guise of an Animal Crossing villager for 2022's version of the spooky day, if you're a fan of Doja and have clicked on this article in an attempt to learn what Conker's Bad Fur Day is, I want you to know that you'll probably be just as confused when you leave.

Basically, at one point in the Nintendo 64 platformer - which has a very, er, in-your-face sense of humour and was made by Rare, best known nowadays as the developer of Sea of Thieves - Conker, the squirrel protagonist, encounters a sunflower. The pair have a conversation that's about 80% sexual innuendo, and then the sunflower reveals that it has some bits of its plant anatomy that it can use to give Conker a boost up onto a ledge.

As Doja Cat eloquently described the character in her post about her costume below, it's a "flower with giant t*ts". Why? Well, if you watch a playthrough of Conker or read a synopsis of its plot, you'll realise that the game rather illcits that question a lot, especially if you you were to go back and play it now.

That said, it's a game some of my older coworkers have fond memories of, with one of them having elected to bring it up on a podcast, so maybe looking at the positives here, this finally a chance for you, young Doja stan, to connect with one of the oldies in your life. You know, your weird uncle who loves the N64, but has definitely never heard Paint the Town Red outside of maybe ads on the TV. Him.

Show him this, and see how it goes. Maybe you'll both end up playing Conker together and battling The Great Mighty Poo, a giant, opera-singing pile of crap that's in that game, for reasons of silliness.