With Concord's shutdown looming and platinum desperation running wild, some matches have devolved into races to see which team can kill itself first

PlayStation’s big hero shooter Concord is now facing a pretty imminent shutdown, but there’s a short window left to hop in for a farewell tour. Though, if you’re hoping to jump into rivalry mode, you might not get what you bargained for, thanks to trophy-hunting XP farmers lobbing themselves into the sea.

In case you missed it, Sony and Firewalk Studios announced yesterday that, following a rocky launch with fairly middling reception just last month, the game will be shutting down on September 6. Players who bought it on PS5 and PC prior to sales ceasing will be offered full refunds.

With that deadline in place, a number of players have decided that they’d really like to nab Concord’s platinum trophy prior to it going offline while its creators “determine the best path ahead”.

The final hurdle lying in their way in a lot of cases? A trophy dubbed “Experienced Freegunner”, which requires you to hit Level 100 in terms of Freegunner reputation. You know, the standard kind of achievement that generally exists to reward those who stick with a game like this for the long haul.

Well, since there isn’t going to be a long haul unless the game returns to market further down the line, some folks have decided they need to farm XP rapidly, and are doing so by killing themselves just moments into matches in the game’s Rivalry Mode.

i can confirm that Rivalry, the main unique mode of Concord, is now filled with players killing themselves for experience points. https://t.co/Pb0F9LzsJo pic.twitter.com/kSclr4As02 — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 3, 2024

As you can see in the clips from the couple of tweets I’ve included, this practice has resulted in bouts lasting literally minutes or seconds, as both teams race to see who can eliminate themselves first. The logic seems simple - end the match as quickly as possible, so you can blow through as many as possible in quick succession, levelling up your Freegunner rep in rapid fashion due to Rivalry being the mode which seemingly offers the most XP points per pop.

Though, it looks like this bizarre grinding doesn’t necessarily yield the kind of swift scaling of the level ladder as you might hope, with Radec - one of the twitter users who’s highlighted it - revealing that doing it for about an hour straight only got them from Level 44 to 45.

So, if you've got a fair way to go to earn "Living Legend" status in the couple of remaining days, you might want to get a move on. Or, just give up on having a rare platinum trophy to boast about the interwebs.