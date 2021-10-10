Codemasters is hiring staff for its “most ambitious and biggest game” yet

A job listing posted by EA has revealed that Codemasters is hiring a development manager for its next project, billed as "the most ambitious and biggest game that Codemasters has made in over a decade”.

The job ad, picked up by Exputer, notes that the developer is currently working on another game now that Dirt 5 is out the door and hints that it's going to a big, triple-A project.

Codemasters is staffing up for the job in a pretty significant way, and currently has no fewer than 30 vacancies on its site – some for the UK office, and some based in Malaysia.

For any staff interested joining the developer, it's worth noting that EA has said that it will leave the studio to its own devices, like it has with Respawn, and that the developer will retain control of how it makes games.

This is the first time we're hearing about what could come next for the studio after we saw EA purchase Codemasters for an eye-watering $1.2 billion in February 2021.

EA's acquisition of Codemasters has been in the works for a while, and EA even outbid Take-Two to get its hands on the iconic racing game developer. Codemasters leadership resigned four months after EA's acquisition.

Can this new game – whether it's Dirt 6, Dirt Rally 3.0, another F1 game or something else entirely – live up to Dirt 5? We called the game a thrilling, fun, and accessible game in our Dirt 5 review back in November 2020.