Closer the Distance review: A bittersweet tale of a town in mourning that's as sincere as it is refreshing

My first rendezvous with Closer the Distance was back during June’s Steam Next Fest, where I spent an hour exploring the quiet town of Yesterby and getting to know an array of distinct, authentic characters as they all deal with a heart-wrenching tragedy; one of their dear inhabitants — a friend and relative — passing away.

It’s an understandably solemn start, and one that saw me keen to carve out space to breathe once my time with the demo came to an end. But I was desperate to jump back in and get to know Yesterby — and its delightfully human cast — despite the pressure of this dour starting point. I was keen to see what impact I could have on their story, considering this short, slice-of-life simulation game is all about what you can do to repair relationships and mend this struggling coastal town.

The way in which this plays out is refreshing; it’s beautiful, vibrant, and despite the saddening subject matter, there is something magically understated about it. When you first step foot in Yesterby, you’re presented with this The Sims-inspired way of controlling and observing characters that is cross-pollinated with the deeply personal storytelling of Life is Strange.

You can get a real good look at the townsfolks' lives and delve deeper into their heads; you have access to their whims, desires, relationships, and more, but you can only take control of (and manipulate) a select few consequential elements of it all. This is where Angela, our main character, comes in.

Those who work in glass houses. | Image credit: Osmotic Studios

Angela (or Angie, if you're familiar) is the heart of Yesterby and, sadly, our time in the scenic town starts with her passing. Sister to Conny, the first character we gain control of, it soon becomes clear that Angie’s presence is still felt around Yesterby; so much so that she can commune with those closest to her, help them to move on and find peace again. This is where you, the player, comes in, as the one ultimately acting as Angela; dictating the actions and future of these inhabitants in an attempt to help them remember why they came to Yesterby in the first place.

Of the 13 characters that come to live in Yesterby, you gain the ability to control five of them; Angie’s sister Conny, her boyfriend Zek, her best friend River, her doctor and godmother Galya, and the mysterious musician, Laul. And while taking on the responsibilities of these characters (and helping them find happiness) again might seem straight-forward, Closer the Distance reminds you, regularly, that mourning — and making life-changing decisions — is never easy.

Can you feel the Life is Strange influence? | Image credit: Osmotic Studios

You ultimately have to decide what these characters want, and what is most important to them as they work through their grief. And, just like in real life, their wants and needs will sometimes comes at the expense of others. Take Galya, for example, who is so desperate to help Angie’s family find normality again, running herself ragged cleaning up the local cemetery and chapel to help grieving mother, Pia.

Gayla is so dedicated to the cause that she can wind up neglecting her own family in the process and losing sight of herself. It’s important to find balance for many of these characters; a way in which they can support each other while not losing touch with what's most important to them.

Zek is another example. He wants to leave town, despite his dad’s disapproval. Or River, who’s father desperately wants to revive Yesterby with a showboat despite nearly everyone in the town hating the idea. There’s also Conny, Angie’s sister, attempting to breathe life into the wilting connections between her family and friends, but which she can only do with their reciprocation.

Amidst all inter-personal jostling, you can check in on any character at any time without missing any important moments. By the end of thge game, you will not just be familiar with the characters you have control of, but everyone else you meet. You'll be in step with their personal rituals, keenly aware of when they wake up, when they socialise, when they take a little moment to themselves to breathe through the pain.

Henrietta, an elderly woman who lives by the beach, naps and goes fishing everyday. There’s Eli, a young boy who doesn’t understand why everyone is being ‘weird’ right now, and Melville, a carpenter who’s past turmoil is coming to the surface amidst Yesterby’s current troubles. It becomes clear that everyone could use a friend, and it’s up to you — and those you can take control of — to bring about these changes.

Better lake than never. | Image credit: Osmotic Studios

As a result, Closer the Distance requires strategizing and careful planning, as well as a lot of listening, if you wish to mend the many broken hearts that are trying to heal themselves in Yesterby. Don’t let this put you off, though. You won’t need a pen and paper to hand. In fact, get some snacks and make yourself comfortable for this story; the most important thing to do in Yesterby, I’ve found, is listen.

With your judgements set aside and your ears open, it has this magical effect on you; it is so deeply bitter-sweet throughout, making you smile while tugging at your heartstrings in the same breath. It’s deeply thoughtful, with honest dialogue and emotive storytelling that will have you constantly questioning what the ‘right’ thing to do is. If there even is one.

At times, I wished I could reach into my screen and hug these wonderful characters and tell them that it’ll be okay, but as the whimsical musician that is Laul — a character who is so desperate to help this town he is unfamiliar with — later kept reminding me, this isn’t always the most helpful thing you can be doing. It often felt like Laul was a reminder that I should really be putting my own desperation to help and what that might look like aside in favor of listening to the needs and wants of the characters in front of you.

You’re bound to make mistakes with such an emotionally-driven narrative at play, but with some hope from beyond the grave in Closer the Distance, you can help Yesterby move on. And if you had as wonderful a time as I did and are wondering how you can do things differently, there’s nothing stopping you from going back in time and trying to pick up the pieces all over again.

Closer the Distance comes to Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on August 2, 2024. This review was conducted on code provided by the publisher, and on the PC version of the game.