Surprise! Civilization 7 is getting a VR version, and you don't even have to wait that long for it

Civilization 7 technically isn't out yet, but publisher 2K Games has just announced that a VR version of the game is on the way.

Some players have already been able to dive into Civilization 7 thanks to having a bit of early access (that they would have had to pay for), and while our own Alex did give it 4/5 stars in his review of the game, there have been some problems - though fixes are on the way. For now, though, forget all of that, and instead join me in being surprised that a VR version of the game developed by PlaySide Studios (The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners) was announced just yesterday for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and is due out as soon as Spring 2025. Why you'd announce a completely separate, VR version of a game days before its official launch (Civ 7 is out February 11 for everybody else) is anyone's guess, but hey ho, it looks pretty cool so who cares!

The cool thing about it is that you can play it in mixed reality mode, meaning it uses the Meta Quest's front-facing cameras to map the game onto your coffee table, if you like. An official blurb explains, "In Civilization 7 - VR, the world of Civilization is brought to life like never before. The map takes shape atop a Command Table that lets you peer down from high above or lean all the way in to appreciate the finer details of buildings and units, like a tabletop game come to life. Players will chart a course for their people and engage face-to-face with iconic world leaders around the Command Table, each reacting as you forge alliances or declare war through the Ages."

It should be noted that if you aren't a fan of mixed reality, you'll be able to play the game in regular ole VR mode too, "and you'll be able to freely switch between the two at any time." Plus, you can compete against others to "rule the world in online multiplayer matches", which is nifty if VR makes you feel a bit lonely.

There's no exact release date just yet, just some time in Spring 2025, so in the meantime you'll just have to stick to regular Civ 7.