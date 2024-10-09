What's Christopher Nolan's next film about? Who knows! But it's seemingly already got a release date and a big name attached to it

It's sounding like Christopher Nolan has a new film in the works, but you probably won't be surprised to hear that early details are a little slim.

Earlier this year, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan finally won an Oscar for best director with his biographical drama following the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer. It was essentially a "this is his time" moment, kind of like when Leonardo DiCaprio won his Oscar, but one little Academy Award (well, more than one) hasn't let Nolan start slacking around, as according to Deadline, his next film already has a release date. Sources that spoke with Deadline told the outlet that Nolan will be continuing his relationship with Universal following Oppenheimer's success for the director's next film, and that it will have an Imax release on July 17, 2026.

Not only that, but Matt Damon is apparently currently in talks to lead the film - Damon played Leslie Groves in Nolan's Oppenheimer last year, and has previously appeared in the director's 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar. As is typical of most Nolan projects, plot details are being kept close to Universal's chest, so it's anyone's best guess what could be next for him. Another piece of historical fiction, a return to something more fantastical, who knows, but it's Nolan, so he's sure to make Universal a whole lot of money which is obviously the most important thing (to Universal, anyway).

You can probably expect a sizable budget too, as Oppenheimer cost a hefty $100 million, later taking home $977 million from the box office, an extra impressive figure considering how historical epics aren't generally most people's cup of tea. The film went on to receive 193 award wins across 303 nominations, also notably earning Nolan a best picture and best director Academy Award, with lead Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Robert Downey Jr. also winning their respective categories of best actor and best supporting actor.