Homer might have been dead for almost 3000 years, but if he were still around I'm sure he'd be happy to see where Christopher Nolan is shooting his adaptation of The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's next film after Oppenheimer is the ancient classic The Odyssey, and it's sounding like it'll be partially set exactly where Homer envisioned it.

If you took Homer from the 8th century BCE and brought him to the modern day he'd probably have a panic attack so deep and intense it'd send him to the grave. But, assuming he actually managed to survive the whole ordeal, he'd probably be quite happy about Nolan's adaptation of his classic epic poem, The Odyssey, as according to Variety, the director is currently intending to shoot part of the film in Sicily, specifically on the island of Favignana (also known as "goat island" apparently). Why is this noteworthy? Well, it's believed that this very island is where Home imagined Odyssey landed with his crew to stock up on food.

Variety also notes that the massive feature looks like to film across Sicily's Eolian islands too, though most of the Sicily shoot will be relegated to Favignana. This is all in addition to previously known shooting locations like the UK and Morocco, so clearly Nolan and the rest of the crew will be able to soak up some sun as they trot around the globe for his latest flick.

So far, the film has attracted some big talent, including some of Nolan's previous collaborators like Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway, with actors like Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron working with the director for the first time.

In the greater scheme of things we don't have to wait all that long for it either, as it's due out July 2026, next year. Nolan has clearly proven that he can put bums in seats even with lengthy historical dramas like Oppenheimer, so The Odyssey will be a test of sorts to see if he can do it again (he probably can).