Chris Pratt as a Bile Titan in the Helldivers movie? Helldivers 2 studio's CEO seems ok with that, so long as he and other A-listers "all get killed violently immediately"

Ever since it was revealed that Helldivers 2 is on the list of Sony-affiliated games getting film or anime adaptations, players have been asking its developers for info on how said movie might come together and how involved Arrowhead will be. After CCO Johan Pilestedt had his say the other day, CEO Shams Jorjani's now offered his sarky opinion on how it should treat any big stars that get cast.

Specifically, he was responding to someone alluding to the fantasy casting of Super Mario Movie star Chris Pratt as a Bile Titan that players were joking about on the game's subreddit pretty much the moment the film was confirmed to be a thing. They also tapped Adam Sandler to play John Helldiver and Jack Black to play a hellbomb, because why not?

Now, in another of the quick Q & A-style exchanges he regularly has with players on Helldivers 2's official Discord server, Jorjani has provided the official response to the idea of Bile Titan Pratt that we've all been waiting for.

"We're all hoping for as many A-list actors as possible," he declared, "as long as they all get killed violently immediately." Nice. And definitely faithful to the Helldivers experience for most of us.

Naturally, this gag has only inspired more brainstorming from the casting directors on the subreddit, with one immediately having declared that if this is how it's going down, Sean Bean needs to be chucked in there as a veteran of the first Helldivers game that defies expectation by being the only A-lister to live long enough to see the end credits.

Aside from making that joke, Jorjani's only other comment on the movie looks to have been him echoing Pilestedt's comments about Arrowhead being involved, but not having any "final say" on the production. The CEO told one player that the studio knows "some" stuff about the movie, adding "they keep us in the loop".

Aside from this, Jojani did say some stuff about the game, telling one player who asked about raid-style enemies "generally speaking we're looking for ways to make missions more dynamic and varied. If we did something in HD1 and it worked/was well liked its a strong indicator we'll explore it again." He also said "I've been personally trying to get modding higher on the agenda, but slow going! It's [a] big task" at one point.

So,, that last bit sounds good if you're a fan of the cool cool things Helldivers 2 modders have recently been creating.