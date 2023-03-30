Check out this The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED coming out next month

Zelda fans will soon be able to add a special Nintendo Switch OLED system to their collection in April.

Announced alongside the release of the latest video for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the new OLED model features logo artwork for the game.

Check out the rather cool looking Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition of the Switch OLED

The logo, as you will see, is the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series and appears on the front of the dock.

A matching Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case ($24.99), both with designs from the game, will also be made available. These will release separately on May 12, the day the game launches.

You can pick up the matching Switch OLED beforehand on April 28 for the retail price of $359.99.

If you are not familair with it, this system features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode.

It can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will decide your own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above. The journey is yours to create in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, featuring a world fueled by your imagination. Here, you will harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back malevolent forces threatening the kingdom.