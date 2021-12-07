Check out this God of War PS1 demake

Demakes are pretty fun, and this one for 2018's God of War is no exception.

Created by 64 Bits (thanks, resetera), it's the second in a series of short demakes being created by the YouTubers, and it is based on Breath of Fire 4.

The first in the series of demakes shows how Monster Hunter World would look running on Game Boy Color, and it is based on Pokemon Gold and Silver. You can check it out below.

More demakes are planned, around seven in all, and you should subscribe to the channel so you can be kept up to date on when more arrive.