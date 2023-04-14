Check out the launch trailer for Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion

Sony has released the launch trailer for Horizon Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores.

Out on April 19, the Burning Shores expansion finds the Nora hunter pursuing a sinister threat in the wilds of volcanic Los Angeles, wracked by violent tectonic activity.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores | Launch Trailer

The story picks up where Horizon Forbidden West left off, and to enter it, you must complete the main quest up to and including the final quest in the main game.

Following the events of Singularity, Aloy will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC. She will then travel to the dangerous regions south of the Tenakth Clan Lands.

Here, you are met with a new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures.

Burning Shores will be released exclusively for PS5.