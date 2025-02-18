Charlie Cox would love for Daredevil to get the "upgrade" of appearing in Avengers Doomsday or Secret Wars, though you have to wonder if he's just saying that to throw us off the scent

Daredevil as a character can't exactly keep up with the likes of Thor, but Charlie Cox is still interested in appearing in the next Avengers movies.

Despite being quite a popular character, Daredevil has obviously had a bit of a weird go of it, given that he's had a popular Netflix series that eventually got canned, before winding up officially in the MCU through Spider-Man, making a cameo in She-Hulk that apparently won't matter that much, before now finally getting his own show again in the upcoming Born Again. With how popular the Netflix series was, I doubt Daredevil will be getting his own film anytime soon, but he could always appear in one of the movies, and as actor Charlie Cox shared in a recent interview with GQ, he thinks it's "more possible than it’s ever been."

The actor went on to share that he would "love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade." That second reason is apparently a bit more personal, with Cox saying that he would "also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

Cox goes on to talk about how despite some successes along the way he's never quite made it into the big, big time, Daredevil being one of the biggest projects he's been a part of, noting that he's "always had to convince people." Seeing as people love him as the man without fear, so much so that he also reprised his role as the character in the animated, alternate timeline series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, I imagine very few would need convincing to see him in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Of course, his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home was meant to be a bit of a surprise, so his comments about hoping to appear in an Avengers film could just be a way of making us think he won't be in the next couple. Shoot dates have been roughly set for both Doomsday and Secret Wars, so perhaps it's only a matter of time before we find out if Daredevil will be around to help out in either of them.