Century: Age of Ashes won't release on PlayStation today as planned

Now just set for summer.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Century: Age of Ashes, the free-to-play dragon-riding game from Playwing, will miss its July release on PlayStation consoles.

Set to release today, according to the studio, the game will arrive later this summer, with more details to follow later.

"Please accept our humble apologies," said the studio. "Pushing back a release is never pleasant, even more so when we know there is a huge number of players who are wanting to play on PlayStation platforms.

"Passing certification on PlayStation - what we call 'going gold' - right off the back of the Xbox One release and the launch of the debut season, 'A Shadow Over Skeld' is a tough challenge. Therefore, we are going to need a little more time to ensure we meet the quality standards to ship on these two platforms.

"Our teams are currently hard at work debugging the PS4 and PS5 version, while also polishing up the recently released Xbox One version. Season 1 is also being worked on for its balancing issues and we're prepping for future content.

"This is now the last stretch before Century takes flight on PlayStation, which means it's just a matter of days before we share a release date with you all."

The team-based competitive shooter initially launched through Steam Early Access, and multiple betas were held before its Steam release in December 2021. It was made available on Xbox systems last week on July 12.

