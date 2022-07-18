Cat game developers flock to support Stray's release, and you should too

With the release of Stray being incredibly close, a dozen devoted developers of fellow cat games have come together to showcase their love and support of the upcoming catventure.

There simply will never be enough cat games and Stray certainly stands out amongst the crowd. In celebration of the title from BlueTwelve, many developers took to Twitter to show off their own cat creations alongside Stray's ginger protagonist.

If you've not yet had a chance to look, catch the trailer for Stray here!

It all started with Little Kitty, Big City, first noticed by Kotaku. In the tweet, the developer photoshopped the cat character from the game alongside Stray's leading star. It was rather cute, to say the least, and it was not long before a dozen more developers chimed in with their support.

Getting home safely, eh? We've got juuust the cat for the job, fam...and she's got all the magic AND all the swords too.



Your move, @snackodev 😜🤘



Legit been looking forward to playing all your incredible cat games, friends! 😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/nfABUu6ol5 — Astral Clocktower Studios | KRISTALA (@ACS_Games) July 14, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cat character upon cat character was added to the original image, before we were finally left with the ultimate image of cat protagonists. Each and every one of them added to the image in support of their peers at BlueTwelve, and the launch of its upcoming tale.

We saw appearances from Kristala, Snacko, Astro Kat, Schrodinger's Cat Burglar, Catlateral Damage, and more. All in all, the messages in the tweets shared the same sentiment; everyone is excited for Stray!

Nippy's here to make furiends and knock stuff off shelves, and he doesn't see any shelves! 😼#catgamedevsunite pic.twitter.com/YU1j37JBGT — Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered 🐈 OUT NOW! (@CatlateralDMG) July 15, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This support also accompanies publisher, Annapurna Interactive, and its most recent efforts to help out real cats.

Annapurna has partnered with multiple cat charities to raise both funds and awareness for four-legged friends in need. The first charity is Nebraska Humane Society, which has four PS4/PS5 codes for the game up for grabs in a giveaway. All people need to do to enter the giveaway is donate a minimum of $5 to the charity.

Secondly, Annapurna has also partnered with Cats Protection, a UK-based charity. Cats Protection has six copies of Stray to giveaway, both for PlayStation and PC. To enter the giveaway, simply fill out the form on their website.

Want to win a copy of the new Stray game? 🐈🎮 We’ve got six digital game keys to give away for #Steam and #PS4 or #PS5. Enter now! Be a #PawsomePlayer and #StreamForCats. https://t.co/YTKCTVJqGd

(T&Cs apply – must be 18 or over and a UK resident) #StrayGame @A_i @HKdevblog pic.twitter.com/HmgaRpKV3p — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) July 15, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cats Protection has asked that those who enter the competition make an effort to fundraise for the charity however you may see fit. This could be through fundraising via stream and such, with any money donated going to cats in need.

Stray's release date is imminent, with players being able to get their paws on the game tomorrow. Needless to say, cat lovers across the globe are excited, and hopefully, Stray will leave the mark it intended.