Konami is planning to release new entries and remakes for some of its largest franchises, which include Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid, according to a new report.

According to publishing sources speaking anonymously with VGC, Konami is working to bring the franchises back after a few years of languishing on the back burner.

The first one coming out of the gate is said to be a Castlevania game. Currently in development internally at Konami, it is a reimagining of the series and will receive support from local external studios.

The last new entry in the Castlevania series was 2014's Lord of Shadows 2 which starred Gabriel Belmont, now known as Dracula.

Word has it at one time there was a remake of Metal Gear Solid in the works at Virtuos, but that doesn't seem to be the case as the studio is instead working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The project is said to be in early development.

Virtuos is known for its Switch ports of Dark Souls Remastered and The Outer Worlds among others. It also provided support for games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Battlefield 1 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

There are also remasters of the original Metal Gear Solid games for modern consoles in the works, according to the report.

As previously reported, there are still multiple Silent Hill games in development with external studios. Rumors from early last year claimed there were two upcoming Silent Hill games in the works. One was going to be a reboot of the horror franchise, while another title was going to be more in the vein of the canceled Silent Hills.

The last main entry in the series to be released was Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012.

The report goes on to state Konami plans to reveal its plans at various shows next year.