Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 gets a release window and a hearty teaser trailer with certified undead hot boy Alucard

Netflix has dropped a brand new teaser trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne season 2, and it sure does seem like everyone's favourite vampiric blonde boy will play a big part.

It's Netflix Geeked Week, which means that the streamer has a whole bunch of announcements coming including things like Arcane, Black Mirror, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. But kicking off the event is some Castlevania: Nocturne news, most notably being that the upcoming second season of the animated series is coming to Netflix next year, January 2025. That's only four months away, so you don't have all that long to wait, even though it might be a bit difficult - a teaser trailer was released alongside the release date window, and while it didn't show off too much of the second season, it did make it clear that everyone's favourite handsome vampire Alucard will be back to help out Richter Belmont some more.

"Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time," reads the description for the trailer on YouTube. "Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror." Those of you that have seen the first season might remember that Alucard turns up in the final episode of the eighth season, sporting a slightly new look that's mostly just down to fitting in with the sequel series' style.

In a statement, co-showrunner Kevin Kolde said of season 2: "What I can confidently say is in store for the fans is the biggest, craziest Castlevania fight scene ever." Offering some more context on the second season, he explained that "Alucard is going to lead Richter and Annette to Paris to try and find the last element that would allow Erzsebet to achieve the full power of Sekhmet and become even more powerful than she was in Season 1."

Castlevania: Nocturne stars the aforementioned Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont, set 300 years after the original animated series, with Netflix describing the series: "As revolution sweeps France, Richter Belmont fights to uphold his family's legacy and prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler."