Captain America: Brave New World gets its first trailer, featuring a Red Hulk and moustache free Harrison Ford

Look here, it's the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, showing us what'll be in store when Anthony Mackie picks up his shield again and battles some baddies in the name of well, America.

All the big guns get a good amount of time in this debut teaser for the film, which is pencilled in to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. From Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, to Danny Ramirez as Falcon, and even a moustache-free Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. Oh, and right at the end of it, we get a quick peek at a Red Hulk, because who doesn't need a colour change once in a while.

As all good trailers do, this one bascially provides us with a nice snapshot of the film's story, with Ford as Ross summoning Sam Wilson in order to propose making Captain America an official tool of the US military, something Wilson definitely doesn't look to be fan of. Maybe it's the fact that Ross also explains why he's had a shave at the same time, who knows?

Amid those two having a bit of a tiff throughout the whole thing, we get plenty of action as Captain America lobs his shield about, and lots of things either get shot, shatter or explode, as they often do in movies, or video games for that matter.

Also, Giancarlo Esposito looks to be positioned as the big baddie, which could hint at some pretty big rewrites having taken place given he's a relatively fresh addition - at least in terms of confirmation - to the film's cast and only shot his scenes recently.

Then, there's the big ending tease - Red Hulk. We only get a shot of him catching Captain America's shield and throwing it into the ground, so obviiously it's looking like that could be one of the big fights Brave New World gives us.

Why is the Hulk red now, you ask? Well, maybe it's because he knows there's a new Shrek movie in the works and doesn't want Captain America to get the psychological edge by shouting 'Get outta my swamp!' at him as a taunt. That's our headcanon, and we're sticking with it.

Ok, stop shouting, we know it's Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross doing a thing.