Missed out on some Monster Hunter Wilds beta time because of the PSN outage? Good news, Capcom's extended the next session to make up for it

Well, PSN had a bit of a weekend, now didn't it? The whole network was done for pretty much an entire day, resulting in many being unable to play multiplayer and online titles, and some struggling to play even single-player titles, but here we are, all better now. Unfortunately, though, the Monster Hunter Wilds second beta test was also this weekend, meaning that players that had access to it lost an entire day's worth of playtime. Potentially frustrating, sure, though the game is out February 28, so it's not like most have to wait all that long to play it in any case. Luckily, though, Capcom has come up with a solution: it's extending the game's second beta test by an entire day.

The second session is set to kick off this Thursday, February 13, and was originally meant to end on the Sunday, February 16, but Capcom has extended the beta period until the Monday, February 17. Specifically, it's running from February 13, 7pm PT/ February 14, 3am GMT to February 17, 6:59 pm PT/ February 18, 2:59 am GMT. Capcom also made sure to note that players will still be eligible to receive participation bonuses for the full game during this extended period, so don't you worry about that.

One thing all you PS5 players won't have to worry about is whether the game works or not, but that is something some PC players might be concerned with. Luckily, a benchmark tool was released last week so you can find out, you'll just have to pray that the Capcom gods are in your favour when it comes to this particular title.