Capcom hasn't said it's working on a new Ace Attorney, but it is certainly thinking about ways it can continue "producing content" for the series

Ace Attorney fans, your chance for a new game isn't zero, as Capcom has promised you can expect more from the series in the future.

As beloved as the Ace Attorney series is, there hasn't actually been a completely new entry in the franchise since 2017's The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. In the years since, there have been several collections that finally brought titles like that one to the rest of the world for the first time, which has been very welcome to many fans of the series, but all the same there have been plenty of requests for a brand new game. And while the studio hasn't announced a new game (trust me, you would have heard the screams from every Ace Attorney fan under the sun), Capcom's Kenichi Hashimoto did recently speak to NetLab (translations via Nintendo Everything) about the future of the series.

When asked about whether there's any truth to fans' belief that buying merch for Ace Attorney encourages work on the next game, Hashimoto said "That’s exactly right. After all, the support from passionate fans is something that’s recognized not just by us developers, but also the company as a whole, including management, so it’s very important. Of course, the sales from goods don’t just directly become the development budget for new games, it leads into talks about 'how to proceed going forth with this amount of popularity', so merchandise sales is an important indicator."

On the topic of whether fans can expect more from the series, Hashimoto went on to share that "The Ace Attorney series won’t stop producing content. We definitely have a lot of directions we want to further grow in, including mixed media. There’s things we’d want to talk about when the time comes that we can reveal something, but for now I can’t say much."

Mixed media could mean a lot of things, as there's been both animated and live-action takes on the mystery adventure series. Obviously the things fans will most be after is a brand new game (and that Japan only Professor Layton crossover), but unfortunately for now, you probably just have to keep buying more merch to make that happen. Funny, that.