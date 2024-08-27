Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is bringing back a bunch more fighting game classics in 2025, as the Marvel vs Capcom collection gets a release date

Need even more fighting games in your collection? Capcom Fighting Collection 2 should help out with that.

Capcom announced a brand new Fighting Collection during today's Nintendo Direct, adding in some more, underrated fighting game classics to your ever-growing collection. There'll be eight games in total in the collection, and includes: Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER, Project Justice, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, and Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein. These ones are definitely more for the hardcore fighting game fans, but still, Capcom's commitment to keeping its back catalogue alive is still worth commending.

Like the previous collection, there'll be a museum where you can check out lots of different pieces of art and behind the scenes bits across the various games' history, always a neat feature of Capcom's remasters. You'll also be able to check out frame data if you really want to get nerdy with it in training mode, and you can save mid-game to pick up quickly. Best of all, yes, there is rollback netcode - for all the non-fighting game fans out there, this essentially just means that you'll have a smooth experience playing any of these games online (which you'll also be able to do in ranked matches, if you fancy putting yourself out there).

Marvel vs Capcom fans will also be happy to hear that the upcoming Arcade Classics collection also finally has a release date of September 12 digitally, with the physical version coming November 22. Essentially, Capcom fighting game fans are going to be absolutely swimming in games to play next year.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 didn't get a release date, but it is due out sometime in 2025, so keep your eye out in the meantime.