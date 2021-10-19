The Haunting returns to Call of Duty Warzone today, introduces Scream, Donnie Darko and more

Call of Duty’s now-annual Halloween celebration, The Haunting, is coming back to get its revenge in bothandfrom this week – and it's bringing even more movie cameos with it.

We've seen the likes of 80's action heroes Rambo and John McClane in the game, as well as Leatherface and Saw nods in last year's Halloween event – and it looks like Activision is eager to bring in more movie references this time, too.

You can check out the video below to see how Ghostface and Frank the Rabbit will look in the game, then read on below to learn more about the ins and outs of this year's spooky event.

The Haunting will run in Verdansk from today (October 19) until November 2. The Warzone map will go dark in honour of the event, and will be infested with ghosts for a limited-time event during the overall Halloween period.

This event, dubbed The Ghosts of Verdansk, is a “spiritual successor” to last year's Zombie Royale mode that will see you “fighting threats both human and unhuman”. You will also have the option to play as a ghost during this event. Just try not to clog your guns with ectoplasm.

"Exclusive to this mode, manage your Fear level by playing well and staying in Sacred Ground, lest your Operator succumb to the darkness," says the description. Sounds like it's going to task you with being a bit more area-denial concious than regular play, then.

There will also be two sets of nine challenges to complete from today (one set of challenges each for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War). Completing them all will net you 19 items, including the LAPA SMG if you complete all challenges in either branch.

In Black Ops Cold War, you can enjoy new limited-time modes such as Infected, Prop Hunt Halloween and Scream Deathmatch, and we're getting a new Hallows' Eve Outbreak challenge, too.

If you want to play as Ghostface from Scream, you're going to have to buy the operator in a bundle. Here's what it includes:

New operator: Ghostface (Scream)

Ghostface (Scream) Weapon blueprints : Ghost Blade (knife), 2x unknown

: Ghost Blade (knife), 2x unknown Finishing move : Violent End

: Violent End Weapon charm : Cordless Phone

: Cordless Phone Wrist accessory : Scary Hours

: Scary Hours Animated calling card and emblem

There's also a Frank the Rabbit skin bundle, too, but that will just be an operator skin for Baker – not a wholly new character.

The Halloween event goes live as a string of lawsuits, controversial settlements and calls for unionization dog Activision Blizzard, and call into question the company's future as an industry leader.