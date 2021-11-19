Verdansk, the Call of Duty: Warzone map we’ve all grown to love in recent months, is soon to be removed from Warzone, replaced with a shiny new map in December. To help celebrate the history the community has shared together, Operation Flashback has kicked off today to take us through the Soviet city's greatest moments.

Available right now, Operation Flashback is a limited time four-player game mode where all the best moments from the past ten Warzone seasons are brought back one last time. It works by implementing one of these special public event every time a new circle is placed on the map, with the safe zone circles coming quicker and more frequently so you can experience as many of Warzone’s greatest hits in a single game as possible.

The list of public events include Fire Sale discounts at buy stations, Jailbreaks that bring all eliminated players back into the game, Supply Choppers that can drop valuable supply crates when destroyed, Cash Drops spread across the map, and free loadout drops!

Those sounds basic enough, but much of the crazier events are coming back, too! These include:

Ground Fall - Satellites crash to the ground and drop special caches for players to fight over.

- Satellites crash to the ground and drop special caches for players to fight over. Hostile Fire - The amazing Die Hard inspired event makes a return, as players can arm C4 on the rooftop of “Downtown Tower” while avoiding an incoming attack chopper for one of the Vault Keycards (the other two findable across the map). This comes with “Unfinished Business” contracts too, so be sure to try cracking the vault with some friends.

- The amazing Die Hard inspired event makes a return, as players can arm C4 on the rooftop of “Downtown Tower” while avoiding an incoming attack chopper for one of the Vault Keycards (the other two findable across the map). This comes with “Unfinished Business” contracts too, so be sure to try cracking the vault with some friends. Restock - All Supply Boxes on the map close and refresh their loot, meaning players who come back thanks to a Jailbreak can gear back up and get back into the fight.

- All Supply Boxes on the map close and refresh their loot, meaning players who come back thanks to a Jailbreak can gear back up and get back into the fight. Resurgence - All players redeploy if at least one squad member is still alive.

- All players redeploy if at least one squad member is still alive. Juggernaut Royale - Multiple Juggernaut crates deploy to the field, equippable as one-per-squad. These provide ultra-powerful gear that is a must-grab if you haven’t done it before.

- Multiple Juggernaut crates deploy to the field, equippable as one-per-squad. These provide ultra-powerful gear that is a must-grab if you haven’t done it before. [REDACTED] Weapon Drops - A brand new event! These grant weapons of unparalleled power to players willing to fight over them.

There are some real doozies coming in the loot pool too, especially when it comes to super rare drops. This includes Hunter Vision which highlights nearby enemies through cover, and the Specialist token that provides a player with all available perks. Both of these are crazy broken, so Operation Flashback absolutely falls into the “fun” category rather than a competitive one.

Finally, even the buy station is getting a full restock. The new offers include:

Self-Revive Kit

Armor Plate Bundle

Armor Box

Recon Drone

Munitions Box

Sentry Gun

Loadout Drop Marker

Bombardment

Armored Truck

You don’t have long to jump in and experience everything Verdansk has to offer, so head back in with your stupid Dragon’s Breath shotgun while you can before we say farewell in early December.

Activision Blizzard remains at the centre of significant scrutiny following additional evidence raised in a report from the Wall Street Journal, including CEO Bobby Kotick knowing about sexual misconduct in the workplace for years. This investigation also led to Treyarch co-head Dan Bunting leaving the company following reports that Bobby Kotick stepped in to protect him from sexual harassment allegations.