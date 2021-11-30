When is the Warzone End of Verdansk event going live?

Verdansk! That lushious treeline! Astounding architecture style, great airport connections… You just don’t know what you’re missing until it’s gone! Some of you out there may have booted up Warzone expecting the map’s final event, the Last Hours of Verdansk, as its final send off. Weird thing is, the event isn't live today.

That’s right, it was delayed. Don’t worry, we’ve got all the latest information on when Verdansk’s latest event will be dropping in hot, alongside why it got pushed back in the first place.

When is the Last Hours of Verdansk event going live.

The new release date for the Last Hours of Verdansk event is December 6, as revealed publicly on Raven Software’s public trello board. This new date comes following the announcement of Warzone’s new map - Caldera - getting pushed back to December 9.

It was initially meant to go live today, and that information is still what's shown on the latest website blogpost as of today. The delay has not been publically announced there, nor on the developer's social media accounts.

No specific reason for this delay has been cited by Raven Software at this time. With Caldera’s birthday getting pushed back, it appears the whole schedule shifted alongside it. It looks like we’ve been given some precious extra days to spend with Verdansk before it’s taken out back.

This is bad news of course if you’ve booked time off work, but good news if you still haven’t gotten around to completing the Secrets of the Pacific event quite yet. Alternatively, just sit back and relax as you relive some of the best Verdansk moments in Operation Flashback.

Activision Blizzard, publisher of Call of Duty: Warzone, is currently at the centre of numerous alegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Last week, CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly discussed stepping down if he was unable to solve the company's issues uncovered as a result of recent reporting.