Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 turns Verdansk upside down, brings last Zombies map to Black Ops Cold War

All the remaining details about Season 6 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have been revealed, and it looks like it'll be one of the biggest so far.

Season 6 begins Thursday, October 7 in both games, and you can expect files to be made available for download earlier in the week as usual. As for what you can expect, there's a host of new content across Warzone, multiplayer and Zombies.

Beginning with Warzone, the Verdansk 84 map has seen a few changes. Thanks to fissures that broke out underneath the surface, several areas of the map have been ravaged. The stadium, most notably, had large parts of it destroyed.

Downtown was another heavily affected area, and you'll see a number of buildings toppled, making fighting in that area a lot less vertical. The cracks have also created new hiding places. Underneath it all, WW2-era bunkers have been discovered, and there's a new mystery that will lead into the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Season 6 brings back the classic showers Gulag from Modern Warfare. The three existing layouts return, with some changes.

At next week's launch, Black Ops Cold War will see the release of three new maps. Deprogram is a 6v6 map that takes place in Adler's mind. It's essentially a combat arena inspired by Adler's past, with each part representing one of his memories. Deprogram also has the infamous Red Doors, which transport you to random parts around the map.

Amerika is another 6v6 map inspired by the single-player mission where you have to infiltrate a training area modelled after an American town. This town replica has the spots you should expect, like restaurants, a theatre and more.

Gluboko is the 2v2 and 3v3 map of the bunch. Set in an underground KGB vault, the map also supports Face Off 6v6 for an ultra-chaotic experience.

Zombies may actually make up the biggest part of the Season 6 update. Forsaken is the new round-based map, set in an Omega Group secret test site in the Soviet Union. Season 6 also introduces a new perk and perk machine. The PhD Slider causes sliding into enemies to trigger an explosion, which increases in size the farther you slide.

As with all Zombies maps, Forsaken also has its own Wonder Weapon: the Chrysalax. This magical weapon looks like something out of Destiny, and can flip between battle axe mode and energy weapon mode. The list of support weapons in Zombies also grows, with the addition of the ARC-XD and Hand Cannon killstreaks.

This year's iteration of this popular Halloween-themed event returns to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War on October 19. No details about it have been revealed, but expect more to come one day before it starts.

This season introduces three ranged weapons, and two melee weapons. The .410 Ironhide Shotgun is your tier 15 battle pass unlock, and the Grav assault rifle is yours if you reach tier 31. Later in the season, you'll get to unlock the Lapa full-auto SMG, as part of The Haunting event.

