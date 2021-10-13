Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal happening tomorrow

We're getting a first look at Zombies mode in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard tomorrow. The timing of the reveal is a little weird, however, because it's exactly the same as the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone premiere.

Could be a coincidence, but it's probably intentional. The Vanguard Zombies co-op mode will be revealed Thursday at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK. This will likely take place on Twitch, though the Tweet announcing the news didn't specify.

Zombies is always a major component of every Call of Duty release, but it's a little more important this year because it's being produced by Treyarch, who's generally the favourite team for Zombies fans.

The Vanguard Zombies story is a prequel to the Black Ops Cold War one, set in the same Dark Aether world. This is a first for Call of Duty, so it's at least interesting in a narrative sense.

Beyond that, it's not really clear what will be shown tomorrow, though we do hope it's a lot of gameplay.

Zombies + Dark Aether + Demons!? 🤘#Vanguard is bringing one of your favorite modes with a sinister twist.



📆 Oct 14th

🕘 8AM PT



See you there. pic.twitter.com/spn9SWwvvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 12, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.