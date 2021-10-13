If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies reveal happening tomorrow

Seems like Activision is doing a little bit of counter-programming with its upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal.
Sherif Saed
Staff Writer
We're getting a first look at Zombies mode in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard tomorrow. The timing of the reveal is a little weird, however, because it's exactly the same as the Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone premiere.

Could be a coincidence, but it's probably intentional. The Vanguard Zombies co-op mode will be revealed Thursday at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK. This will likely take place on Twitch, though the Tweet announcing the news didn't specify.

Zombies is always a major component of every Call of Duty release, but it's a little more important this year because it's being produced by Treyarch, who's generally the favourite team for Zombies fans.

The Vanguard Zombies story is a prequel to the Black Ops Cold War one, set in the same Dark Aether world. This is a first for Call of Duty, so it's at least interesting in a narrative sense.

Beyond that, it's not really clear what will be shown tomorrow, though we do hope it's a lot of gameplay.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

