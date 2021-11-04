It’s an exciting day for Call of Duty fans! Only a day before the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, a cinematic trailer for the game’s Zombies mode has dropped that introduces our big new antagonistic Oberführer Wolfram Von List, and a new chapter to the ongoing Zombies storyline.

With the war going fairly terrible for the Nazi regieme, they’ve sent Wolfram Von List to collect artificats from across the globe to help win back the war. None seem to work, until Projekt Endstation (a zombie map previously featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) bears fruit. Now the artifacts have erupted with power, and Wolfram Von List has made a pact with an occult entity that allows him to raise the dead. Causing havoc in the eastern front with his new powers, it’s up to us to stop him from winning the war with his new spooky powers.

At this point in the series’ history, Zombies has gained a reputation for exciting and often extensive narratives. With Call of Duty: Vanguard’s version of the beloved game mode, it looks like we’re getting a closer look at the more occult and magical aspect of the Zombies story, as opposed to the sci-fi horror angle we typically see.

It also feels a tad nostalgic right? Fighting zombies back in WW2 again? It might be in a totally different part of the world, but I can’t help but think back to the original Nacht Der Untoten from World at War. Judging by how jam-packed with easter eggs Zombies maps have been in the past, maybe we’ll even get a nod towards the classics.

We’ll be able to find out soon, as Call of Duty: Vanguard and the new Zombies content comes out November 5. It’s been a very exciting time for those eager to jump in, as only two hours after the Der Anfang trailer was released we got another cinematic trailer for the upcoming Warzone map - The Pacific (Part One).

While Call of Duty: Vanguard is soon to be released, Activision Blizzard is fighting legal battles as a result of numerous accounts of sexual misconduct and harassment. Recent developments had their attempt to pause one lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing rejected.