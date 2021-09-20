Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta extended

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta's second weekend kicked off last Thursday, with the beta going fully open on Saturday on all platforms. Given that players who did not pre-order the game only had two days to play, Activision decided to give everyone a little more time.

The Vanguard beta has been extended by 48 hours, meaning it will now end Wednesday, September 22 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. The beta's content will not change, so don't expect any new maps or weapons, which is a little unusual for a Call of Duty beta.

Nevertheless, if you keep playing until you reach level 20, you'll be awarded a weapon blueprint in the full game at launch. You'll also get the Arthur Kingsley operator in Call of Duty: Mobile shortly after the beta ends.

The Vanguard beta has so far garnered a mixed response from players, often for similar reasons. Many likened it to a WW2 reskin of Modern Warfare 2019. Your reaction to that observation depends on what you thought of Infinity Ward's game.

Numbers, however, have not been very encouraging. The game has consistently failed to break into Twitch's top five, and there's a lot of chatter online about cheaters already ruining games.

Activision Blizzard has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks as a result of the State of California's lawsuit against the company over workplace harassment, sexism, and failure to act on such reports. Though the company has made some changes, most recently bringing in a new HR head from Disney, many don't feel it's nearly enough.

Just last week, Activision Blizzard was sued by its employees over unfair practices, and its hiring of a union-busting law firm after the allegations were made public.