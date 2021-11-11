Aside from one or two of the assault rifles causing trouble right now, you'll be unlikely to see a more beloved gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard than the MP40. Not only is this smg available at level one, it’s a powerhouse in close quarters combat almost immediately. With attachments, this amazing primary weapon somehow manages to become even more deadly in capable hands.

This guide will take you through our run-and-gun focused MP40 build. We’ll start by covering how to approach using the smg and lay out the attachments you’ll want to equip. After that, we’ll expand to the overall class, detailing the perks, secondary weapon, and grenades that will further enhance the MP40 in your multiplayer matches.

Call of Duty: Vanguard best MP40 attachments

There’s no better place for an MP40 user to be than directly next to another player, aiming right at them. With its high rate of fire and damage, the smg is a daunting thing to face off against. This build will take this aspect of the gun to the next level, improving its capabilities in these hectic fights.

For us to do so, we’ll focus on boosting hip fire accuracy, damage, sprint-to-fire speed so we can perform at our best when charging full speed ahead. In terms of cons we’re willing to overcome, ads speed and a reasonable increase to recoil are the main burdens to carry.

The attachments you should equip are as follows:

Muzzle : recoil booster - grants a giant boost to fire rate, while decreasing accuracy.

: recoil booster - grants a giant boost to fire rate, while decreasing accuracy. Underbarrel : smile pistol grip - sprint to fire speed plus hip fire accuracy are a massive improvement, while decreasing recoil control.

: smile pistol grip - sprint to fire speed plus hip fire accuracy are a massive improvement, while decreasing recoil control. Barrel : Krausnick 221MM 01B - improvements to aim-down-sight speed aren’t important, but the increase to hip fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed make this the best choice.

: Krausnick 221MM 01B - improvements to aim-down-sight speed aren’t important, but the increase to hip fire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed make this the best choice. Magazine : 9mm 64 round drums. Provides lots of ammo capacity for spraying down multiple enemies.

: 9mm 64 round drums. Provides lots of ammo capacity for spraying down multiple enemies. Ammo type : hollow point - increases limb damage so you’ll wipe people out quickly regardless of where you hit them.

: hollow point - increases limb damage so you’ll wipe people out quickly regardless of where you hit them. Optic : Personal preference - Doesn’t really matter since you won't be aiming down sights much, but if you think you’ll use it take a short range site like the Nydar Model 47.

: Personal preference - Doesn’t really matter since you won't be aiming down sights much, but if you think you’ll use it take a short range site like the Nydar Model 47. Rear Grip : Pine Tar grip. Recoil control increases in addition to hip fire accuracy going up, invaluable attachment for the build.

: Pine Tar grip. Recoil control increases in addition to hip fire accuracy going up, invaluable attachment for the build. Stock : Removed Stock - hip fire accuracy and movement speed goes up, recoil control and accuracy down. Good trade for an aggressive hip fire build.

: Removed Stock - hip fire accuracy and movement speed goes up, recoil control and accuracy down. Good trade for an aggressive hip fire build. Proficiency : Momentum - movement speed boost after kills. Keeps you on the move and hard to catch after successive takedowns.

: Momentum - movement speed boost after kills. Keeps you on the move and hard to catch after successive takedowns. Kit: Quick - increases sprint speed. While often times the kit isn’t too important to an overall build, the increased speed provided by Quick is the perfect flourish for this MP40 loadout.

Call of Duty: Vanguard MP40 class - best secondary weapons and grenades

When choosing a secondary weapon to go alongside the MP40, you’re looking for something that can come in clutch if you ever get caught with an empty magazine. A pistol like the Ratt or the Machine Pistol can work well here, but with perks like Scavenger this isn’t too likely to come up.

For grenades and tactical equipment, this isn’t hugely important and can rely largely on what you personally prefer. However, stun grenades can be invaluable when charging into a room with enemies waiting inside. If they can turn to see you, they can’t take you out. Alternatively Stim is fantastic due to its ability to restore your tactical sprint, which will keep you moving at pace every now and again.

Best Call of Duty: Vanguard MP40 class perks

For Perk 1, Ghost is a must have. Staying undetected by spy planes and enemy intel will allow you to rush into people’s faces without them knowing what’s coming. Take this perk and stay ahead of the game.

When it comes to Perk 2, Radar is the most useful. When you're dashing headfirst into buildings it’s invaluable to know if you’re about to land in the thick of it. Radar should in theory stop you from taking 1v3s, as long as you’re not on autopilot.

For Perk 3 it has to be Scavenger. As the focus is on getting in close, Overkill doesn’t really make a huge amount of sense, as you’re unlikely to ever need a longer range weapon. Scavenger allows you to speed around longer without running out of steam.

That wraps up this speedy MP40 build! If you prefer to hand back a bit more with a more traditional build, our Vanguard STG44 loadout will help you excel with that fantastic assault rifle. If you want to know more about why Hollow Point rounds are so important for this build, Dorrani created an awesome video highlighting the strength of the MP40 attachment here.