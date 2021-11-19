Call of Duty: Vanguard - double XP active now during free multiplayer weekend

If you’ve not tried out Call of Duty: Vanguard yet, or are an existing player looking to grind out levels for your favorite guns, now might be a great opportunity to do so. That’s because, as part of a free weekend promotion currently ongoing for the title, players can earn double XP for everything in game!

You read that right, you can currently earn twice as many experience points for your own level, your guns, your operators, your clan and the battle pass. This bonus will last until November 22.

November 22 is also when the free multiplayer weekend wraps up. The free weekend is available on all platforms, and includes access to multiplayer maps, operators and weapons. Zombies is not included in this one. It certainly looks like a way of tempting players back into the World War 2 shooter as Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta start turning heads.

It’s a valuable buff to provide to players, even if it’s temporary. Ranking up guns and unlocking some of the more destructive attachments can take a lot of time, so having some additional help certainly helps make building up the arsenal a tad more feasible.

Our very own Sherif Saed reviewed the game only recently, and came away with mixed impressions due to the varying quality found within the different portions of the FPS. “To my surprise, Vanguard is one the more polished, and content-rich CoDs in general, even if much of that won’t excite or move you one way or another, beyond offering adequate bursts of fun while you wait for more interesting games to come out.”

If you’re a PC player looking to try out Sledgehammer Games’ newest entry into the Call of Duty series, we’ve got you covered with the minimum and recommended PC specs. If you’re looking ahead to the big Warzone update, take a look at the new Warzone map that was revealed during Vanguard’s world premiere event.