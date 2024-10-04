Call of Duty is giving away something not even the slickest quickscoper can land: a mortgage deposit

Look, the vast majority of you 16-24 year olds (and older folks, let's be honest) can't afford a mortgage. But, thanks to a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promotion, one lucky player out there will be able to net £100,000 towards their first house as part of the safehouse challenge.

This safehouse challenge, which starts today, revolves around several influencers competing in their own dedicated safehouse. Players can vote only on who they reckon will win, and one of the people who voted for the correct winner will recieve that top prize. Like a gameshow, but with a massive house deposit on the line.

That £100,000 isn't all you get either. Activision Blizzard will cover an additional sum to sort out your new gaming room (though the price for that isn't explicitly set), as well as legal fees for actually buying your house. It's a hefty prize for sure, and one I imagine a lot of hopeful homeowners will leap at.

In the official press release for this promotion, a stat that personally broke my heart is included: "To mark the launch, Call of Duty is giving away £100,000 for someone to buy their own Safehouse – which will cover the standard house price in 1991 (which was £57,959)*, additional money to kit it out, legal and solicitor fees. With 46% of 18–24-year-olds** fearing they’ll never be able to afford their own home, the £100,000 prize is more than just a sum of money; it’s a lifeline, offering a substantial hand toward their own ‘Safehouse’."

The standard house price in 1991 was £57,959? Mate, I'm fuming. Right now the average price of a house is £282,000. That's wild, and infuriating! It's also important to note, as it means that even if you're the lucky winner of the money, you probably still have a ways over £100,000 to pay off on your new home. So, if you're going to try and win the money, maybe also get a job while you're at it.

Still, it's a eye-widening amount of money on the line for one of this year's most anticipated games. So go for it, if you're a CoD fan like me without a mortgage in sight. If you don't win, you can always process the grief by dropping money on in-game currency. Surely, that would be the healthy thing to do (it isn't).

