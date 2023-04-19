Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's week-long multiplayer trial kicks off today with 10 maps and 12 modes

You can play multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 free for a limited time starting today through April 26.

This means you can participate in 2v2 with the return of Gunfight, jump into the multiplayer map Pelayo's Lighthouse, and gain access to other classic maps and modes.

In Gunfight, you team up in 2v2 and try to make the most of the randomized Loadouts to overcome the enemy duo. The first squad to win six rounds of combat is the winning duo.

Gunfight launches with four, all available as part of the Free Access experience. Warzone 2.0 players will be especially interested in exploring Blacksite, which is the new Gulag in Al Mazrah.

The free multiplayer week is to celebrate the launch of Season 03, during which time you can play on six core multiplayer maps, four Gunfight maps, a Battle Map, and various modes.

Here's the list of all supported maps and modes during the free multiplayer week:

6v6 Core Maps : Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo's Lighthouse

: Farm 18, Shoot House, Shipment, Dome, Himmelmat Expo, Pelayo's Lighthouse 6v6 Modes : Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing

: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind, Gun Game, Infected, One in the Chamber, All or Nothing Gunfight Maps : Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment

: Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, Shipment Battle Maps : Santa Sena

: Santa Sena Battle Map Modes: Ground War, Invasion

Have fun.