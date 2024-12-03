Call of Duty's getting a Squid Game crossover, so you've got like a month to try and teach squads who won't stop shooting each other pre-match what satire is

We haven't got long, so I'll keep this briefing brief, soldier. Call of Duty's just dropped a cheeky teaser for a crossover with Squid Game, that TV show everyone and their mum was utterly obsessed with a few years ago, and you've got a mission you need to complete before it drops.

I'm serious, some yet-to-be-outlined stuff based on Squid Game is coming to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in January 2025, meaning you've only got like a month to take care of this objective, in the name of freedom, masculinity, and/or dicking about with guns, whichever of those CoD symbolises the most to you.

A teaser of this upcoming crossover dropped late yesterday, and can be found below. It can basically be summed up like this: military lad picks up paper with symbols on, symbols are Squid Gamey, cut to Call of Duty logo morphing into something a bit Squid Gamey.

Simple, eh? You bet, but the task of teaching your mates who've hopped into Blops 6 to have a bit of prop hunt fun, or take part in a Nuketown match where someone legitimately dies every five seconds about the vaguely important messages the first series of the show was trying to convey - through the medium of poor people taking part in brutally fatal children's games - might not be.

You'll be angrily banging on about Hwang Dong-hyuk's ability to do a satire, and subsequently saying he'll do a satire about the making of that first satire, and they'll just be ignoring you as they blast way with a shotgun or a sniper rifle that they're wielding as if it's a shotgun, because they're just that good.

You might never get through, no matter how many times you cite the works of Armando Ianucci, even as you try to persuade them to watch season two of Squid Game. But it's ok.