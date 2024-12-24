One of the most beloved Call of Duty games, and a unique shooter from the X360 era, are seemingly coming to Game Pass

It looks like one of next year’s Game Pass updates will be bringing us some classic bangers, particularly those of us who grew up playing shooters on the Xbox 360/PS3 generation. The latest leak is yet another thing that points to Microsoft’s continued interest in expanding the service’s line-up with classic, back-catalogue titles from the many studios it owns.

This time, Xbox is pulling from the deep Activision Blizzard well.

According to insider and eXputer writereXtas1s, Call of Duty: World at War, as well as Singularity are both on their way to Game Pass. EXtas1s does have a decent track record when it comes to these sort of leaks.

The insider shared a screenshot of World at War on the Microsoft Store, which is how PC games are made available when they’re part of PC Game Pass. It is very unlikely that Activision simply intends to start selling the PC version through the MS Store. The more likely scenario is that it’s preparing for a Game Pass announcement.

Seeing as the line-up between console and PC is near identical, it stands to reason that World at War will also be arriving on Xbox Game Pass at the same time. Interestingly, the listing does not show Achievement support, though that could just be missing at this time.

World at War, off course, is well remembered for introducing Zombies mode to Call of Duty. The co-op survival mode started out as something of an Easter Egg intended to be played by a small number of people, but has since grown to become a major part of Treyarch’s games. Zombies has also made its way to non-Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, too, and is considred a core pillar of the series today.

The other classic Xbox 360 shooter part of the same leak is Singularity, Raven Software’s 2010 sci-fi shooter that is much more appreciated today that it ever was when it came out. The bad news? The two games apparently won’t be joining the line-up until May. That’s close to halfway into 2025. It’s likely we may even see some other Call of Duty in Game Pass before then, but that’s what we have to go on for now.