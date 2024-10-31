Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 streamer hits Prestige master in less than a week after constant XP grind

The race for Prestige Master in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is seemingly over, as a team of players appears to have secured the achievement on-stream before anyone else. However, this hasn't been without a bit of controversy, as screenshots of a VPN in-action have called into question the ethics of the first place team. Who doesn't love a bit of streamer drama?

The achievement isn't entirely a grass roots effort either! There's an official Call of Duty Race to Prestige event on Twitch, featuring various popular personalities all over the Call of Duty gaming space. The goal is simple - groups of pasionate gamers all hunkering down and racing to see who can hit the lofty goal of Prestige Master first.

Prestige Master requires the teams to hit max level and then reset their progress ten times, which is quite a lot. As such, you can get an idea of how wild the pace of the winning team has been. Hitting Prestige Master only six days after release is crazy.

But then, there's that controversy I noted earlier. On stream, the winning team (Pits team) was spotted with a VPN active during the race. The argument from those calling it out is that switching lobbies to a region with less skilled players could allow for easier games and faster XP gains. To counter this, team member 8Spez stated this was only done for two games, as the team couldn't connect to Call of Duty servers in their region.

Whether Activision will make some kind of ruling remains unclear at this point. To be honest, it's an influencer activation meant to build up hype for the game, not some massive esports event with trophies on the line, so I doubt any official ruling will be made. It's all just a bit of fun, y'know. Either way, the rest of the teams are continuing their climbs to Prestige Master, which you can watch now.

