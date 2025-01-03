Yo dawg, Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Squid Game crossover comes with a premium battle pass on top of another battle pass, so you can battle pass while you battle pass

Who doesn't love a battle pass? Well, hopefully you if you're planning on hopping into Call of Duty Black Ops 6's Squid Game crossover event, which kicks off today, January 3, and will run until January 24.

You see, it technically comes with not one, but two battle passes, a regular one and a premium one, all stocked with goodies that'll inform the person you're virtually shooting in the face that you like TV shows about red light, green light. Is that too much battle pass for even the hardcore CoD crowd who're well used to battle passes by this point? Well,it seems like that depends on who you ask.

First of all, the deets. As the blog post announcing the event's arrival revealed, it's bringing the likes of a new Red Light, Green Light multiplayer mode, and its inevitable zombies sibling, Dead Light, Green Light.

As you battle through matches, you'll progress through the Squid Game Event Pass - which has two diofferent tracks to it. THere's a regular free one, anmd a premium one, which costs 1,100 COD Points, which is equivalent to $9.99/£8.39. The premium one includes stuff like the "Front Man" operator as its ultimate mastery reward, while the free one includes a couple of Squid Game player operator skins, in addition to other goodies.

Lock in with the squad for a new in-game Event Pass stacked with themed rewards and multiple Limited Time Modes across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone #SquidGame2 😤 pic.twitter.com/yuvGMFEo6L — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 2, 2025

"While every player can progress and unlock items along the Free reward track, a second Premium reward track in the Event Pass offers even more," Activision writes, "Purchase the Premium track to access the ability to unlock additional themed rewards, including the instant reward 'High Authority' XM4 Assault Rifle Blueprint plus Blueprints for the Knife, GS45 Pistol, and Saug SMG as well as a Concussion Grenade Equipment Skin, a Finishing Move, the 'Throwdown' Emote, the 'Who’s Left' Talking Gun Screen, and more!"

Are players happy with the idea of this being a thing for the first time. Well, plenty on Twitter and Reddit aren't with one user on the latter having joked: "We got battle passes in between battle passes now."

On the other hand, some players look to be happy to write off this premium track as just something folks should not bother buying if they're not a fan of it, rather than something to get too annoyed about. As ever, the debate as to whether microstransactions are ok if the items being kept behind them are just cosmetics has been invoked.

"The content included in the premium pass is as much or more than some of the 2400+ CoD Point bundles in the store currently," wrote user SuperRSM, "Paying 1100 and having to play the game some feels more reasonable to me than a lot of what’s offered in the store. They could have added this as a $20-30 bundle in the store and no one would bat an eye. Just treat it like a store bundle and decide if it’s worth it to you."

It's worth noting that the Squid Game event is coming with a few store bundles in addition to these passes - a Pink Guards Tracer Pack, The VIPs Tracer Pack, and the Young-hee Tracer Pack. The prices of these don't appear to have been revealed yet.

Do you like the idea of battle passing while you battle pass? Let us know below!